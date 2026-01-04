Madhya Pradesh January 4, 2026, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits State, Visibility Drops To 50 Metres; Nowgong Records Lowest 2.5°C | Kajal Kumari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog covered most parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, severely affecting visibility in cities like Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, where visibility dropped to nearly 50 metres.

Cold conditions intensified across the state due to icy winds.

What do meteorologists say?

According to senior meteorologists, fog has spread across north India due to sufficient moisture left after a western disturbance passed. He said fog will continue for the next one to two days but may not last for long hours.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

In Chhatarpur district’s Nowgong, the temperature dropped sharply by 8.3 degrees in a single night, reaching 2.5 degrees Celsius. Several other districts, including Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Gwalior, Ratlam, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Raisen, Rajgarh, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Sagar, Satna, Sheopur, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Rewa, and Mandla, also witnessed dense fog.

The fog disrupted train services, especially those coming from Delhi. Trains such as Malwa Express, Sachkhand Express, and Shatabdi were running behind schedule.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

On Saturday, dense fog persisted throughout the day in Bhopal and several other regions, keeping daytime temperatures low. In 11 cities, the maximum temperature remained below 20 degrees Celsius.

Weather expected in coming days

The weather department has issued a dense fog warning for several districts on January 5 and 6, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region and parts of Bundelkhand.