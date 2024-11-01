Winter Wellness: 7 Omega-3-Rich Foods to Boost Your Immunity In winter

As winter approaches, it's essential to adjust our diet to support health through the colder months. With the drop in temperatures, our bodies often crave heartier meals, but it's also a time to focus on boosting immunity and overall well-being. Including omega-3 fatty acids in your winter diet can make a big difference.

“Omega-3 also boosts the immune system and enables the body to resist winter colds and infections. In general, consuming omega-3 during winter helps relieve discomfort in the joints, improve moods, promote healthy skin, and boost immunity, which makes it an essential supplement to winter well-being,” says Akshata Chavan, a clinical dietician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

To take care of your health, we are highlighting seven foods that are rich in omega-3, which you can include in your diet.

Read Also 7 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Reverse NCDs

Flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil is a top source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), providing 2,350 mg of this anti-inflammatory omega-3 per tablespoon. It's also packed with protein, minerals, and lignans, which are antioxidants. Use it raw in salads or soups, dip sourdough in it, or even apply it as a hair treatment to moisturise and nourish. Its versatility and health benefits make it a good addition to both your diet and beauty routine. “Food sources of omega-3s like fish and flaxseeds, which contain EPA and DHA. These help reduce inflammation and are good for alleviating stiffness in the joints associated with winter, especially in patients with arthritis,” points out Akshata.

Walnuts

Walnuts are not only nutrient-dense but also a powerhouse of antioxidants, helping to reduce inflammation and support heart health. Walnuts are packed with vitamin E, copper, manganese, potassium, iron, and phosphorus. It can help to brighten skin, improve sleep quality, and boost memory, making them a healthy choice to add in your diet. Whether snacking or adding them to dishes, they offer multiple health benefits in just a small handful.

Seaweed

Seaweed is a powerhouse superfood with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing, and anti-cancer benefits. Uniquely, it are one of the few plant sources that provide both EPA and DHA, though levels vary by type. You can add seaweed to soups, sprinkle on salads or rice, or use it to make sushi. If fresh seaweed isn’t available, you can use spirulina or chlorella in tablet or powder form for a quick nutrient boost by adding it to your smoothie.

Mackerel

Mackerel, often seen as a "poor" fish, is rich in nutrients. Just 100 grams provides 500% of your daily vitamin B12, 130% of selenium, and 4,580 milligrams of omega-3s (EPA and DHA). Its bold flavour and buttery texture make it perfect for quick grilling, baking, or pan-frying. Its high omega-3 content supports heart, brain, and overall health, making it a smart and nutritious choice.

Salmon

This food, a favourite among food influencers, is a top anti-ageing food packed with nutrients. Just 100 grams provides vitamin D, A, B12, essential minerals like potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and 2,150 milligrams of omega-3s (EPA and DHA). For maximum benefits, opt for fresh salmon and cook it lightly as omega-3s are sensitive to heat. Enjoy it raw as sushi or sashimi, or if smoked, go for high-quality options to ensure you're getting the best nutritional value. Its omega-3s support skin health, making it a beauty and wellness staple.

Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are a go-to for vegetarians and vegans due to their complete protein profile, containing all essential amino acids. Packed with vitamin E and minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc, they are a true superfood. Hemp seeds are particularly beneficial for skin conditions like eczema and offer a significant omega-3 boost, with six tablespoons providing 6,703 mg of ALA. It is easy to incorporate into meals, they’re good for boosting nutrition and skin health.

Soybean

Soybeans are rich in fibre and plant-based protein, making them a nutritious addition to any diet. It can help boost your omega-3 intake, as these fatty acids play an important role in reducing inflammation, supporting brain health, and promoting healthy skin. You can easily add soybeans to your meals like salads, stir-fries, or soups.