Must-See! Indian Tribal Chhau Dancers Turn Into Real-Life Models

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 20, 2025
Shanti Benaras has partnered with 12 Chhau artists from Saraikela (Jharkhand), Purulia (West Bengal), and Mayurbhanj (Odisha), bringing together fashion and one of India’s most dynamic dance traditions
All images from Instagram
The Chhau campaign marks Shanti’s deepest exploration into fashion as a tool of cultural preservation, reimagining mythology and heritage through handcrafted sarees
Drawing from Chhau’s theatrical vibrance, every saree uses bold, high-contrast colours and is crafted in crepe and georgette, fabrics chosen to embody fluidity, ease, and expressive energy.
The collaboration is framed by values shared between the dance and the brand: Nature as the Teacher, Community as the Strength and Heritage as the Resistance
Chhau practitioners, who embody mythology through movement, stand at the heart of this project. Shanti continues its mission of amplifying voices of artisans and communities that preserve India’s heritage
This campaign is more than sarees woven with real zari-it is a visual poem that reflects the relationship between place, practice, and identity, affirming that true fashion tells stories and carries memory
Captured by photographer Pranoy Sarkar in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, the campaign situates artists within their own landscapes, grounding the designs in authenticity and cultural context
