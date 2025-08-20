Power Of Bihar in UK; Ghantawala Bihari Samosa Becomes Latest Attraction

In the bustling lanes of Nadiad, Gujarat, a humble food stall with a rather curious name-Ghantawala Bihari Samosa- is creating waves not just in India but now in the UK as well. The name alone sparks curiosity, drawing passersby towards the stall. Once there, the irresistible aroma and the sight of crisp, golden-brown samosas are enough to seal the deal.

The taste that travels across borders

The samosas are served in a style that adds to the nostalgia of Indian street food. A plate comes with two piping hot samosas, generously topped with sweet-and-sour tamarind chutney and the much-loved spicy green chutney. The flavours are a perfect blend of crunch, spice, and tang ,a plate that reminds Indians abroad of home, while leaving foreigners equally charmed by its authenticity.

Instagram reels shared by the owner show both Indians and British locals savouring the snack with delight. The sight of foreigners relishing a traditional Indian samosa in the UK has now gone viral, amplifying the stall’s popularity even further.

Speed meets skill

Behind the counter, the samosawala’s skill is nothing short of fascinating. He claims to make one samosa in just three seconds and prepares nearly 3,000 samosas a day. What’s more remarkable is that by the end of each day, every single piece is sold out. Customers are as impressed by his lightning-fast technique as they are by the taste itself. Watching the quick flick of his hands shaping samosas has become part of the attraction.

Ringing the bell of satisfaction

But what truly makes Ghantawala Bihari Samosa stand apart is its fun little ritual. Once you’ve polished off your plate, you’re invited to ring a big bell tied outside the shop. The sound echoes through the street, marking another satisfied customer. It’s not just about eating, it’s about being part of a small tradition that brings joy to both the eater and those watching.

If you are in UK and wish to experience India, you must visit Ghantawala Bihari Samosa situated at 149 ealing rd, opposite sanatan Temple

Wembley, HA04BY, UK.