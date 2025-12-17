Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Now 'Harivanshis': Know What It Means Spiritually

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma recently visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from renowned spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, located at Varah Ghat. The visit, which marks their third trip to Vrindavan this year, has sparked widespread discussion online, especially around the phrase, “Virat and Anushka are now Harivanshi’s.”

The couple had returned to India last week from the UK and soon after made their way to the sacred town, reinforcing their continued inclination towards spirituality and devotion.

What does “Harivanshi” mean in a spiritual context?

The term Harivanshi does not indicate any legal change in surname or identity. Instead, it carries deep devotional meaning. In Vaishnav traditions, Harivanshi refers to those who spiritually associate themselves with the lineage (vansh) of Lord Krishna (Hari), particularly through devotion to Radha Rani and Krishna.

Followers and devotees of Premanand Ji Maharaj often use the term to describe individuals who align themselves with his teachings, which emphasise bhakti (devotion), humility, naam jap (chanting the divine name), and living a God-centric life. Social media users used the phrase to suggest that Virat and Anushka are now deeply connected to this spiritual path, not as formal disciples, but as devoted seekers.

During their visit, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen wearing sacred tulsi malas around their necks. In Hindu spiritual practice, tulsi malas are traditionally worn by individuals who are committed to a life of devotion and inner discipline. It is widely believed that only those inclined towards deeper spirituality and consistent prayer adopt this practice, making it a significant detail noticed by devotees and followers online.

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s message to the couple

A video from the visit, shared by Bhajan Marg’s official Instagram handle, shows the couple engaged in an ekantik vartalaap (intimate spiritual conversation) with Premanand Ji Maharaj. During the interaction, the spiritual leader advised them to view their professional lives as a form of divine service.

He urged them to remain serious, humble, and devoted, while continuously chanting God’s name, guidance that resonated strongly with viewers and added to the spiritual significance of the visit.