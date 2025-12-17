Angelina Jolie Bravely Poses With Mastectomy Scar On Magazine Cover: Fans Call It 'Truly Iconic'

More than a decade after undergoing a preventive double mastectomy, Angelina Jolie is once again drawing attention to breast health, this time by openly showing the scars left behind by her surgery. In a recent conversation with Time France, the Oscar-winning actor explained that her decision was rooted in solidarity with women who have faced similar experiences.

Jolie shared that these scars are not just her own; they are shared by countless women she loves and admires. Seeing other women embrace and reveal their scars has often moved her, she said, and she felt compelled to stand alongside them. By doing so through Time France, she hoped to contribute to a wider discussion around breast cancer awareness, prevention, and informed medical choices.

Fans admired her courage for revealing the scar. One user commented, "Bravo Angelina Jolie for your courage and your commitment to breast cancer and Bravo H&K for producing this remarkable Time cover." Another user commented, "A beautiful heart she has. I adore and respect her immensely.

The genetic risk that changed everything

In 2013, Jolie publicly revealed that she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, a genetic condition that significantly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Doctors estimated that her lifetime risk of developing breast cancer was as high as 87 percent, with ovarian cancer risk around 50 percent.

Her family history played a major role in her decision. Jolie’s mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 after battling cancer. Determined to reduce her own risk and be present for her children, Jolie opted for preventive surgery, completing her mastectomy procedures in April 2013.

At the time, she shared her story in a widely read op-ed, emphasising that while the choice was emotionally and physically challenging, it was one she never regretted. The surgery reduced her breast cancer risk to under five percent, a life-changing outcome that offered her and her family peace of mind.

A continued commitment to prevention

Jolie’s preventive health journey did not stop there. In 2015, she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes, another proactive step to lower her risk of ovarian cancer. Medical experts have since praised her transparency for encouraging women to learn about genetic testing, early screening, and preventive options, especially those with a family history of cancer.

Art imitates life in ‘Couture’

Jolie’s advocacy now intersects with her work on screen. She stars in Couture, an upcoming film directed by Alice Winocour, where she portrays an American filmmaker who learns she has breast cancer during Paris Fashion Week. The role resonated deeply with Jolie, not only because of her own medical history, but also due to her memories of her mother’s illness.

She reflected on how long-term illness can overshadow a person’s identity, recalling moments when her mother wished to talk about life beyond treatments and diagnoses.