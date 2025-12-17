FIRST Ever Femina Miss India From 1964 Meher Castelino Passes Away: Pageant Industry Mourns Her Loss

Meher Castelino passes away |

The Indian pageant and fashion fraternity is mourning the loss of a true trailblazer. Meher Castelino, the first-ever Femina Miss India crowned in 1964, has passed away at the age of 81, marking the end of an era that helped shape India's modern beauty and fashion landscape.

Pageant fraternity mourns the loss of Meher Castelino

The news was confirmed by the Miss India Organisation through an emotional social media statement. Announcing her passing, the organisation wrote, "With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the very first Femina Miss India. A true trailblazer, she opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape."

The note concluded by extending condolences to her family and loved ones, honouring a legacy that continues to inspire.

Tributes poured in soon after the announcement. Miss India World 2025 Nandini Gupta reacted to the post, writing, "She paved the way for all of us. Rest in Peace ma’am."

Who was Meher Castelino?

Born in Mumbai, Meher Castelino made history when she won the inaugural Femina Miss India title in 1964, shortly after graduating from Lawrence School, Lovedale. She went on to represent India on international platforms at the Miss Universe and Miss United Nations contests, setting the tone for India’s global pageant presence.

Beyond the crown, Castelino built a formidable career in fashion. A renowned commercial and catwalk model, she walked over 2,000 live fashion shows across the world, many of which she also conceptualised and directed. Her influence extended behind the scenes as well, having led design departments for export and domestic fashion houses.

Her legacy deepened through words. Beginning with her first article for Eve’s Weekly in 1973, Castelino became a full-time fashion journalist and syndicated columnist. A pioneer of fashion journalism in India, her writing reportedly appeared in nearly 160 national and international publications. She later served as Fashion Editor for Gentlemen’s Fashion Quarterly, Flair and Eve’s Weekly and has been the official fashion writer for Lakmé Fashion Week since 2006.

A multi-award winner, external examiner at Pearl Academy, and a familiar face at global couture showcases, Meher Castelino's impact on Indian fashion and pageantry remains timeless.