Are Nutrition Bars Really Healthy? Know Here

Staying healthy often comes down to simple choices, like what you eat. Today, there are many options to help you stay healthy, even when you're busy. Nutrition bars are one of them. When made with Ayurvedic ingredients and prepared well, they can support your health. Let’s look at the benefits of nutrition bars, how to choose the right ones, and what Patanjali offers.

Benefits of Nutrition Bars

These portable nibbles are crafted from a variety of natural ingredients, including dried fruits and nuts, grains, and natural sweeteners. The benefits of consuming a good nutrition bar are:

Convenience: Nutrition bars are convenient to carry and eat when you cannot consume a proper meal or are short on time.

Nutrients: A good nutrition bar is a great source to get your dose of nutrients, as it is made from healthy ingredients. In fact, they are specially created for various health needs.

Energy Levels: Nutrition bars are a healthy way to boost your energy levels, as they can be meal replacements too.

Of course, you need to know certain aspects before buying a nutrition bar. And Patanjali helps in this with its nutrition bars.

3 Tips to Know for Nutrition Bars

Nutrition: When it comes to its nutritional levels, ensure it contains a minimum of 10 grams of protein to feel full and power your muscles. The sugar levels should be less than 10 grams, since higher sugar levels means artificial sugar ingredients. A good nutrition bar has its fat from its natural ingredients, like nuts and grains. It should contain 3 grams+ fibre, and 150-250 calories.

Components: The factor that makes a nutrition bar worthwhile is the ingredients. Always pick bars with whole ingredients like seeds, grains, and nuts. It should not contain anything artificial like colours, sugar alcohols, sweeteners, or other additives.

Labels: Many times, we choose nutrition bars only by looking at some of the items, but not the whole picture. Look at ingredients that you might be allergic to, like peanuts and almonds, or that are made near such items. Many are for specific requirements and should be eaten for those. The label will mention that.

Patanjali offers nutrition bars with Ayurvedic ingredients. Patanjali Immunity Bar (35 Gms) is a gluten-free, healthy, and tasty option to boost immunity. It is a great choice if you don’t have immunity meals. The ingredients include Wheat Flakes, Rice Flakes, Rolled Oats, Rolled Oats Powders, Pumpkin Seeds, Jaggery, Peanut Powder, Flax Seeds, Turmeric Powder, and Mulethi Powder.

Patanjali Herbal Health Food Bar (35 Gms) acts as a meal substitute or supplement with its blend of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, and herbs. It provides complete nutrition and helps fight against hunger and malnutrition. It contains ingredients like Oats, Wheat Flakes, Pumpkin Seeds, Marisha-Rakt Extract, Peanuts, Pistachios, Almonds, Walnuts, Ghee, Amla, and Safed Musli.

Or opt for Patanjali Classic Herbal Protein Bar (35 Gms) for its high level of protein derived from herbs. It is great for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and muscle building. This gluten-free option is rich in antioxidants, dietary fibre, and Omega-3 Fatty Acids. It includes ingredients like Almond, Cocoa Butter, and Protein Premix.

Nutrition for good health lies in choosing the right meals eaten at the right time. And it starts with choosing the right nutrition bars.