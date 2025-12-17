Sanya Malhotra Wins Her 'Black Lady' In ₹117,900 Black Taffeta Satin Gown At Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

By: Rahul M | December 17, 2025
Attending the Filmfare OTT Awards, where she won Best Actress for Mrs., Sanya Malhotra made a graceful red-carpet appearance in a statement evening gown
All images from Instagram
The top featured delicate, shimmering embroidery that added richness and visual interest to the look
The plain black, voluminous skirt balanced the ornate bodice and lent an elegant, fluid movement
Crafted in taffeta satin, the gown had a subtle sheen that elevated the overall ensemble
She wore Aisha Rao’s Sunflair Black Taffeta Satin Gown, priced at ₹117,900
Styled by Manisha Melwani, the look was kept minimal and polished to let the gown shine
Soft glam makeup, defined eyes, and a sleek hairstyle perfectly rounded off her Filmfare OTT Awards look
Thanks For Reading!