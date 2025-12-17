The Vatican Lights Up 25-Metre-Tall Christmas Tree At St. Peter’s Square To Mark Festive Season

The Vatican officially marked the beginning of the Christmas season on Monday with the unveiling of its traditional Nativity scene and the illumination of a towering Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square. The ceremony was accompanied by a vibrant cultural performance featuring a band, choir, and folk dancers dressed in traditional attire from South Tyrol, Italy’s northernmost province.

A tree from the Alps, A creche from the South

The 25-metre-tall spruce tree showcased this year was sourced from South Tyrol, a picturesque Alpine region bordering Austria and known for its German-speaking majority. The life-size Nativity scene, meanwhile, reflects the craftsmanship of southern Italy. Designed by the Nocera Inferiore–Sarno diocese in Campania, the display incorporates architectural elements inspired by the region’s historic towns and religious heritage, blending local artistry with universal Christian symbolism.

Message of unity from South Tyrol

Speaking at the event, South Tyrol’s deputy governor Rosmarie Pamer highlighted the region’s unique cultural harmony. She noted that Italian, German, and Ladino-speaking communities coexist peacefully in the province, calling this diversity a “great gift and fortune.”

Part of a larger christmas program

The Nativity scene and tree lighting form part of a series of Vatican Christmas events that will continue through the holiday season. These include the solemn Christmas Eve Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and the Pope’s traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing, delivered on Christmas Day to the city of Rome and the wider world. This year’s celebrations are especially significant as they coincide with the conclusion of the Jubilee Year, a period marked by spiritual reflection and renewal.

Papal message condemns violence

Although Pope Leo XIV did not attend the evening inauguration, he addressed a serious global issue earlier in the day. During a meeting with donors of the Vatican’s Christmas decorations, he strongly condemned the antisemitic violence linked to the recent Hanukkah attack in Sydney, Australia. His remarks reinforced the Vatican’s stance against hatred and violence, aligning with the season’s message of peace.