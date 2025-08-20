First Look! Barbie Doll Inspired By Venus Williams

By: Rahul M | August 20, 2025
Barbie has introduced a Venus Williams doll in its Inspiring Women collection
Venus Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam winner and a strong advocate for gender pay equity in sports
The doll is styled after her 2007 Wimbledon look, the year equal prize money was introduced
That year, Venus beat Marion Bartoli to claim her fourth Wimbledon singles title
As per media reports, Venus was personally involved in the design, ensuring every detail matched her style
The doll features her green gem necklace, drop earrings, visor, wristbands, and Reebok sneakers
She now joins inspiring icons like Maya Angelou, Ida B. Wells, Celia Cruz, and Anna Sui in the Barbie series
