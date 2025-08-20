Deconstruct Skincare Review: Everyone Is Talking About Their Sunscreens, But Is It Worth Buying?

Image Courstesy: Deconstruct

When it comes to skincare, I’m always on the lookout for brands that cut through the clutter and offer products that actually make a difference. That's what drew me to Deconstruct, a brand that's been getting a lot of attention for its science-backed yet simple approach to skincare.

For those unfamiliar, Deconstruct is a platform offering multi-category skincare products, from serums and sunscreens to moisturisers and body care, all backed by research-driven formulations. Their philosophy focuses on creating effective yet beginner-friendly products tailored for real skin concerns.

Since they sent me a mix of their most loved and newly launched picks, I was excited to dive in and see if they truly stand out in the sea of skincare brands. Here’s my honest verdict after putting them to the test:

Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Serum

Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Serum | Deconstruct

I’m always on the lookout for a good Vitamin C serum, so this one had my attention from the start. The 10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid combo is lightweight, water-based, and non-irritating. The addition of ferulic acid helps stabilise vitamin C, making it effective and beginner-friendly. After using it for about a month, I noticed brighter skin and reduced tanning, all without stickiness.

Price: Rs 799

Rating: 4/5

Clearing Niacinamide Face Serum

Clearing Niacinamide Face Serum | Deconstruct

Deconstruct’s Clearing Niacinamide Face Serum features 5% niacinamide + 2% alpha arbutin, a solid combination for targeting pigmentation and uneven tone. The texture is lightweight and water-based, much like their vitamin C serum. While it works well for anti-tan and texture improvement, fading dark spots was a slower process for me. Still, it’s gentle and a safe pick for beginners.

Price: Rs 699

Rating: 3/5

Oil-Free Moisturizer

Oil-Free Moisturizer | Deconstruct

Their Oil-Free Moisturizer comes with 3% NMF Complex + Panthenol, claiming up to 72 hours of hydration. True to its word, it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and keeps skin hydrated without clogging pores. Best suited for oily to sensitive skin types, though on my dry skin, it worked decently when layered with a serum. For the price, it’s a safe, no-fuss product.

Price: Rs 349

Rating: 3.5/5

Fluid Brightening Sunscreen

Fluid Brightening Sunscreen | Deconstruct

With SPF 50+ and PA++++, their water-resistant Fluid Brightening Sunscreen offers solid protection. Initially, it leaves a slight white cast, but it blends out well without residue. It feels lightweight and non-greasy and gives a fresh, dewy finish. It is a great pick if you want a no-nonsense, brightening sunscreen that holds up outdoors.

Price: Rs 399

Rating: 4.5/5

Invisible Water Sunscreen

Invisible Water Sunscreen | Deconstruct

This was one of the most intriguing products I tried. The Invisible Water Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ uses Encapsulated UV Filter Technology and has a water-like, blush pink-toned texture. Once blended, it’s lightweight and moisturising and leaves a dewy shine, perfect under glowing daytime makeup. However, it takes some effort to apply evenly, and the packaging pump was a letdown, getting messy after a few uses. I’d recommend it more for dry skin types since it can feel oily.

Price: Rs 499

Rating: 3.5/5

Detan Sunscreen Body Lotion

One of their newer launches, Detan Sunscreen Body Lotion, combines 4% niacinamide + 1% kojic acid dipalmitate + SPF. It has a smooth, non-sticky, creamy texture that feels weightless, something rare in body lotions with SPF. It absorbs fast, helps with tanning and dullness over time, and doesn’t leave that uncomfortable sticky layer. While sun protection isn’t its strongest suit, it’s a fantastic option for detan care and everyday hydration.

Price: Rs 499

Rating: 4.5/5

Overall, Deconstruct’s lineup impressed me with its no-nonsense, science-backed approach. While some may not be "wow", it has great beginner-friendly options at an affordable price point. Though forget not, their sunscreens are definitely worth checking out; it won't let you and your bank down.

