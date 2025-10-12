What Are Green Crackers & Health Risks They Pose: SC Likely To Allow Bursting These For Two Days During Diwali

As India gears up for Diwali and Gurupurab celebrations, the Supreme Court is likely to allow the sale and bursting of green crackers for two days across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). While this decision aims to strike a balance between festive joy and environmental responsibility, questions remain, are these so-called “eco-friendly” crackers really safe for our health?

What exactly are green crackers?

Green crackers are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks, developed in 2018 by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They are designed to reduce emissions of harmful gases by 30-40%, making them less polluting than conventional firecrackers.

These fireworks are free from barium nitrate, arsenic, and lead, all of which are known to release toxic fumes when ignited. Instead, they use reduced shell sizes, fewer raw materials, and dust suppressants to curb the release of fine particles and smoke.

CSIR-NEERI has created three main types of green crackers,

-SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): Emits water vapor to reduce dust.

-STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): Produces minimal sound and smoke.

-SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): Uses a lower quantity of aluminum, cutting metal-based emissions.

Are green crackers truly safe?

While green crackers emit fewer pollutants, they are not entirely harmless. Research by Delhi Technological University (DTU) in 2022 found that these crackers still release ultra-fine particles, smaller than PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing serious respiratory and cardiovascular risks.

Experts say that even short bursts of green cracker activity can temporarily raise local pollution levels, especially in cities like Delhi that already struggle with poor air quality during winter. Children, the elderly, and people with asthma or bronchitis are particularly vulnerable to these emissions.

A two-day window with strict rules

The Supreme Court’s upcoming order is expected to permit green crackers for two days during major festivals. However, only licensed traders will be allowed to sell them, and online sales through platforms like Amazon and Flipkart will remain banned.

Though greener than the alternatives, these crackers are not a perfect solution, experts urge citizens to celebrate responsibly, remembering that true festivity shouldn’t come at the cost of clean air and public health.