Navigating Monsoon Skincare: Expert Tips To Prevent Skin Damage & Natural Remedies

The monsoon season not only brings refreshing downpours but also many challenges for the skin. From excess oil to clogged pores and fungal infections, the increased humidity in the skin can lead to a range of skin issues. To help you navigate this seasonal shift, we've turned to skin expert and co-founder of Indus Valley Cosmetics, Dr Harinder Kaur Arya, for insights on how to protect your skin and incorporate natural skin remedies during the rainy season.

Natural skin remedies

During the monsoon season, increased humidity can make skin feel tacky and uncomfortable. Natural remedies such as yogurt, honey, grape seed extract, and rose water help alleviate this feeling while promoting a healthy and radiant complexion.

Both oily and normal skin can suffer from excess humidity, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. Incorporating natural ingredients into your skincare routine can help eliminate these skin problems and a maintain healthy skin.

To prevent monsoon skin damage, Dr Kaur suggested, "Wash your face regularly with a gentle cleanser and use a face pack containing sandalwood and multani mitti twice a week to absorb excess oil and cleanse pores deeply. Additionally, use rose water or cucumber water/toner daily to balance the skin's pH, reduce excess sebum, and prevent pore blockage."

Why natural ingredients?

Skincare infused with natural ingredients has been the biggest trend in the skincare industry due to rising caution against harsh chemicals used in skincare products. Talking about natural ingredient's benefits for monsoon skin, Dr Kaur said, "Natural ingredients are known for their nourishing properties, helping to maintain skin clarity and glow in humid conditions. They also provide deep hydration and have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits, which can combat acne and fungal infections."

She further added, "These ingredients help remove excess sebum, unclog pores, and maintain a healthy complexion during the monsoon. Additionally, natural skincare products are eco-friendly and free from harmful chemicals, making them a safer and more sustainable choice."

Skin care routine for high-humidity weather

Changing your skincare routine with the changing season is essential. While the summer asks for extra protection from UV rays, the monsoon needs hydration and protection from the humidity. Navigating the skincare routine for the monsoon, the expert said, "Regularly cleanse your face with a mild face wash to remove excess oil and dirt. Opt for a gel-based moisturizer containing ingredients like yoghurt and honey, which provide hydration without clogging pores. Avoid heavy creams during this season, as they can lead to pimple breakouts and make the skin feel greasy."

"Exfoliate gently to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Use a light, non-comedogenic sunscreen to protect your skin from UV rays. These adjustments help maintain clear, healthy skin despite the increased humidity," she added.

Tips to avoid skin discolouration during rainy season

During the monsoon, it's crucial to take extra care of your skin due to the higher risk of bacterial infections and blocked pores, which can cause skin discolouration. For prevention, Dr Kaur advised, "To maintain healthy skin, cleanse your face three times a day and use a gel-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without making it oily. You can even opt for depigmentation gel to achieve a clearer, more even complexion. Lastly, avoid heavy creams during the monsoon, as they can lead to pimples and further skin issues."

Skincare routine based on skin type (dry, oily, etc.)

Adjusting your skincare routine during the monsoon season is essential for maintaining healthy skin, especially when considering different skin types. Taking insights from the expert, below are skincare routines based for specific skin:

For all skin types, regular cleansing with a gentle face wash is crucial to remove excess oil and dirt. After cleansing, apply a light, gel-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without feeling greasy.

For oily skin, use products that control excess oil and prevent acne. Gel-based moisturizers with ingredients like honey and yogurt can be beneficial.

For dry skin, opt for hydrating products that include these natural ingredients to maintain moisture balance. Combination skin types should focus on balancing the oil in the T-zone while keeping other areas hydrated.

Expert tips for healthy and glowing skin

To keep your skin healthy and glowing throughout the monsoon season, follow a basic skincare routine. Avoid using greasy or heavy creams on your face; instead, opt for lightweight, gel-based moisturizers. Keep your skin hydrated and wear only light makeup. Regularly cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser to prevent pimple breakouts and fine-line formation.

Additionally, eat a healthy and balanced diet to enhance your skin’s radiance. Include foods rich in nutrients like yogurt, milk, and green vegetables. These foods keep your gut healthy, which in turn improves your skin health.