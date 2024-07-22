Secret To Japanese Ageless Skin? 5 Anti-Ageing Habits To Learn From Them

Have you ever wondered how the Japanese manage to look youthful and have radiant skin despite ageing? Their secret lies not in expensive treatments or magic skincare; yes, they are a part of it, but what actually makes their appearance stand out is because of the daily habits and practices passed down through generations. Like them, you can do it too by adopting their age-defying habits and changing your lifestyle. Keep reading to learn five essential habits that the Japanese follow to have healthy and youthful skin.

Japanese Diet

The Japanese diet is rich in fresh vegetables, fish, rice, and soya ingredients and low in processed foods and added sugars. The abundance of antioxidants, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids in this diet aids in oxidative stress and inflammation, two main factors that contribute to ageing.

Additionally, green tea is a staple of Japanese culture. It is loaded with antioxidant properties that improve overall health and the condition of the skin.

Plan your diet by balancing essential nutrients and incorporating these foods into your meals to benefit your skin.

'Hara hachi bu' theory

The Japanese have a popular theory called "hara hachi bu," which means "eat until you're 80% full". This practice helps prevent overeating and reduces the danger of obesity, which is connected to age-related diseases.

Eating smaller meals will lessen the strain on the digestive system and regulate blood flow in all parts of the body.

Hydration

Being well-hydrated is essential for your overall health, including skin health. Apart from consuming foods rich in water content, such as fruits or vegetables, Japanese make it a habit to frequently sip water throughout the day.

Additionally, you may also include herbal tea for essential benefits to body and skin. Getting enough hydration will help remove toxins from the skin and keep it moisturized and youthful.

Skincare

The Japanese don't compromise on their skincare regime, and neither should you. Follow a skincare routine with three simple steps: cleaning, moisturising, and applying SPF to the skin. Avoid unnecessary chemical exposure and opt for more natural skin care regime. Natural ingredients like seaweed, green tea, and rice bran can promote healthy and youthful skin.

Avoid skipping skincare routines, as it can lead to skin damage and other problems.

Exercising

Physical activity is a part of daily life for the Japanese. Walking, cycling, or engaging in light physical exercise is essential. Additionally, traditional sports like martial arts and tai chi are commonly practised by them.

Regular exercise or body movements maintain muscle mass, improve heart health and enhance physical and mental well-being. Furthermore, these exercises will also promote a youthful feeling and radiant skin.