Expert Tips For Ageless Beauty: Your Skincare Guide To Maintain Healthy & Youthful Skin At Every Stage Of Life

With the rising beauty standards and unrealistic expectations of the world, don't many of us desire to maintain a youthful and healthy appearance regardless of our age? From the fresh glow of our twenties to the timeless elegance of our later years, our skin tells many stories about our lives. But what if we can make this story a healthy and lasting beauty? It can happen with our guide to skincare for every stage of life and with the expert Gunjan Agarwal, co-founder of XYST, a derma-certified skincare brand.

First Things First: Cleansing and Moisturizing

A good skincare regimen should begin with cleansing and moisturising, regardless of your age. Use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type to remove impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils.

Follow with a moisturiser suitable for your skin type. Opt for products that are rich in natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and shea butter.

Shield Your Skin from the Sun

Sun exposure is one of the primary causes of accelerated ageing. It's essential to use a sufficient amount of sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days. Gunjan Agarwal suggests, "Choose a vegan sunscreen that offers adequate protection without harmful ingredients. Look for ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to effectively shield your skin from UV radiation."

Antioxidants-Rich Diet

Antioxidants are essential in combating free radicals that can damage skin cells and accelerate ageing. Include antioxidant-rich foods such as blueberries, strawberries, kale, red cabbage, beans, beets, and spinach to benefit your skin.

Additionally, look for natural components in your skincare products to ensure effectiveness and safety from harmful chemicals. Incorporate natural properties like green tea extract, vitamin C, and vitamin E into your skincare routine.

Hydration is key

Hydration is essential for maintaining youthful skin. Make sure to use skincare products that keep your skin hydrated throughout the day and drink plenty of water. Look for skincare products containing hyaluronic acid, a powerful moisturizing ingredient that helps plump the skin and retain moisture, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Exfoliation is essential

Exfoliation reveals a smoother, more youthful complexion by stimulating cell turnover and gently removing dead skin cells. Adding to this, Gunjan Agarwal said, "Opt for gentle skincare products infused with fruit enzymes or alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which provide effective yet gentle exfoliation." With effective use, you can enjoy improved skin tone and texture, revealing a more vibrant, youthful glow.

Nourish Your Skin with Natural Oils

Essential fatty acids and vitamins are found in natural oils like jojoba, argan, and rosehip oil, which nourish and shield the skin. These oils are well-known for their anti-ageing properties and are frequently used in vegan skincare products. They lessen the visibility of fine wrinkles and support the flexibility of the skin.

Personalize Your Skincare by Age

Taking insights from Gunjan Agarwal, your skin's needs evolve over time, making it essential to adapt your skincare routine accordingly.

20s & 30s: Focus on prevention with daily sunscreen and antioxidant-rich serums to shield your skin from environmental stressors.

40s & 50s: Intensify your anti-ageing efforts with moisturising and rejuvenating ingredients like retinol or bakuchiol (a vegan alternative) to combat fine lines and wrinkles.

60+: Prioritise nourishment and hydration with rich creams and oils to maintain skin elasticity and suppleness. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking significantly impact your skin's appearance.