10 Step Korean Skincare Routine For Glass Skin

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 27, 2024
Begin with gentle cleansing. Use a mild cleanser to remove dirt and makeup. Using mild cleanser is important to avoid losing natural oils in your skin.
Double Cleansing is an important step in Korean skincare routine. It involves using a oil based cleanser first followed by water based cleanser.
Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin and promoting skin renewal. Make sure to not exfoliate everyday or you might end up scrubbing off sensitive new skin.
The toning process helps skin to maintain the pH level and prepares it to absorb other products well.
Essence are formulations that will help active ingredients get well and deep inside the skin. You can use essences containing hyaluronic acid, niacinamide or snail mucin for better hydration.
To achieve glass skin, use serums rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Apply serum on areas that need effect such as dark spots.
Face Sheet Mask is an effective way to help the skin absorb the ingredients and hydrate well. Choose Sheet Masks with ingredients that your skin requires.
Eye Cream is an essential way to make sure you reach that area of your face and help address issues like puffiness, dark circles etc.
It is always a good option to go for lightweight moisturisers. Moisturising your skin is an essential step.
Applying Sunscreen is an essential step to maintain even tone and protect your skin from UAV rays. This is an important step in any skincare routine.
