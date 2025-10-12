Discover The Ayurvedic Power Of Santati Sudha To Handle Conceiving Issues

Canva

Stress occurs when an intrinsic or extrinsic stimulus evokes a biological response, and stress responses are compensatory responses to these stresses. Depending on type, timing, and applied stimulus severity, stress can impact the body’s varied actings. The disease’s pathophysiological problems can also come from stress. Also, what stress it is exposed to highly impacts the disorders.

Stress can be a triggering or irritating reason for many diseases and pathological issues, while acute stress heightens resistance to infection. The mechanism’s change in those chronically stressed stops the organisms’ ability to put a strong immune reply, resulting in increased illness. Acute stress can promote the migration of immune cells to infection or inflammation sites, while chronic stress damages that mechanism. Psychological cells harm the ability of the immune system to create antibodies in response to vaccines. Thus, the organism is more prone to infections.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is an upper genital tract infection happening in mostly sexually active young women and is usually due to Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Other causes include cervical enteric, and respiratory pathogens. PID often goes undiagnosed and, if untreated, leads to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, and intra-abdominal infections.

While mild to moderate disease can be treated in the OPD section with a single intramuscular injection of a suggested cephalosporin and is followed by oral doxycycline for 14 days, metronidazole is suggested after 14 days if bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, or uterine instrumentation is set. If this fails or the patient is pregnant or severely ill, they need to be hospitalised.

While the treatment is the same for patients with HIV or intrauterine devices, the treatment is suggested for sex partners too. PID prevention includes screening of C, trachomatis and N. gonorrhoeae in all women above 25 or at risk of pregnancy. Also, adolescents and adults need to undergo intensive behavioural counselling to talk about sexually transmitted diseases.

Introducing Santati Sudha

In this scenario, Patanjali Santati Sudha can manage infertility and PID and is created from extracts of four Ayurvedic herbs. Putrajivak has a sweet, salty, and pungent taste with a heaviness and dryness quality. It calms Kapha and Vata Doshas. The herb promotes conception and can retain pregnancy. Shivlingi has a pungent and bitter taste and has lightness, dryness, hot potency and sharpness qualities. It has the power to calm Kapha Dosha. It too can retain pregnancy.

Shatavar belongs to Guduchyadi Varga in Bhavprakash Nighantu and has a sweet and bitter taste. It contains heavy and unctuous properties along with cold potency. It helps calm Vata Dosha and is aphrodisiac, nootropic, and galactagogue. It helps avoid ageing and has rejuvenation properties.

Sweet and bitter tasting Shuddh Konch has Madhura Vipaka and has qualities of hot potency, heaviness, and unctuousness. It calms all the Doshas. It strengthens your nervous system, along with nourishing you. Thus, Patanjali Santati Sudha treats infertility issues and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease.