Diane Keaton Passes Away: 7 Iconic Quotes By The Actress

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2025
Hollywood mourns the loss of Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress and timeless style icon, who passed away at the age of 79. Here are some of her inspirational quotes
All images from Pinterest
“Don’t give up on yourself. So you make a mistake here and there; you do too much or you do too little. Just have fun. Smile. And keep putting on lipstick.”
“Nothing is ever the same. Nothing is permanent. Nothing can be trusted to be there. Nothing is safe, including home.”
HENNY RAY ABRAMS
“I don’t think that because I’m not married it’s made my life any less. That old-maid myth is garbage.”
“We can grow gracefully, or gorgeously. I pick both.”
“Here is my biggest takeaway after 60 years on the planet: There is great value in being fearless.”
“Humor helps us get through life with a modicum of grace. It offers one of the few benign ways of coping with the absurdity of it all.”
