'Wannabe Kareena Kapoor'! Did Kusha Kapila Try To Imitate Actor With Neon Leopard Print Saree?

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2025
Kusha Kapila set the internet abuzz with her latest bold fashion moment, donning a striking neon green leopard print saree by Ekaya Banaras.
All images from Instagram
Kusha opted for a statement neon green saree featuring bold leopard prints, bringing together contemporary edginess and traditional drape aesthetics
She kept her makeup glowy and dewy with peachy lips and soft curls, letting the vibrant saree steal the show
Her matching leopard print nails took the look a notch higher, a perfect touch of wild detail that tied the entire ensemble together
Kusha paired the outfit with chic statement rings and delicate earrings, completing the fierce-meets-feminine vibe
Some social media users quickly drew comparisons to Kareena Kapoor, who had recently worn a leopard print ensemble, sparking a mini fashion debate online
A section of netizens labelled Kusha as a “wannabe Kareena,” suggesting she was imitating the Bollywood star’s recent style moment
