Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea Kapoor, Bebo Flaunts Massive Maharani Choker

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 09, 2025

Kareena Kapoor turned heads at yesterday’s event, radiating elegance and sophistication. She carried herself like royalty, effortlessly stealing the spotlight

The Bollywood diva chose a leopard print cape saree by Sabyasachi. The cape draped over her shoulder added a dramatic flair to her ensemble

Her look was complemented by a majestic Maharani-style choker necklace, adding a regal touch to her outfit. The statement jewelry perfectly balanced the boldness of the saree

Sabyasachi's jewelry stands out so beautifully in this ensemble yet doesn't take away the charm of the saree

Minimalistic yet luxurious accessories kept the focus on the saree and choker. Kareena opted for stone earrings and a rings

A pair of black stilettos peeked from beneath the saree, elongating her silhouette. Her confident posture and graceful poise made her appear even taller and more regal

Rhea Kapoor styled Kareena for this event and fans cannot stop appreciating her for having the best taste in fashion and styling

