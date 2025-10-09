'Remembering My Mentor Ratan Tata': Mumbai Entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande Posts On Late Industrialist's Death Anniversary

October 9, 2025, marks the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists and philanthropists. Known for his visionary leadership and compassion, Tata’s legacy continues to inspire millions across the globe. Among those paying heartfelt tribute is entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande, who fondly remembered Tata as his mentor and guiding force.

In a post shared on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Remembering my Mentor Ratan Tata Sir on his first death anniversary. Can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost a visionary industrialist and compassionate philanthropist whose leadership transformed Indian industry and touched countless lives.”

How Ratan Tata inspired the young entrepreneur

Arjun Deshpande’s bond with Ratan Tata goes back several years. In a birthday post shared in December 2023, Arjun revealed how the late business icon had believed in his vision when he was just 18 years old. Ratan Tata personally invested in Arjun’s startup, a venture focused on making quality medicines available at affordable prices across India.

“Whatever I am today is only because of him,” Arjun had written in that post. “He nurtured me like a raw clay pot and shaped me with his experience and wisdom. His dream was to make affordable healthcare accessible to every Indian."

Under Tata’s mentorship, Arjun's startup grew into a prominent name in India’s affordable healthcare sector, often referred to as a Tata-backed startup. Arjun credits Tata’s guidance for instilling in him the values of ethics, empathy, and social responsibility.

On this solemn day, Arjun reaffirmed his commitment to carry forward Ratan Tata’s vision, to ensure that medicines never remain a luxury but become accessible to every citizen.

As India remembers Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary, stories like Arjun Deshpande’s stand as a testament to his enduring legacy, a man who not only built industries but also inspired generations to dream with purpose and lead with kindness.