5 Indian Travel Destinations You Should Not Miss This December

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 30, 2025

December events across these places ensure a mix of culture, adventure, shopping, and local cuisine, making them unmissable holiday spots this winter

All images from Canva & X

From snowy peaks to sandy shores and salt deserts, these destinations offer diverse landscapes tailored to every kind of traveler

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: A winter wonderland with snow-covered monasteries, frozen lakes, and stunning Himalayan views that feel straight out of a postcard

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh: Known as the snow sports capital of India, offering skiing, tobogganing, and adventure parks for a thrilling December getaway

Vizag, Andhra Pradesh: The coastal city comes alive during the Visakha Utsav, with cultural performances, beach carnivals, and food fairs

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: The white salt desert looks magical under moonlight during the Rann Utsav, featuring folk music, craft markets, and luxury desert camps

Puri, Odisha: Witness mesmerising sculptures during the International Sand Art Festival 2025, set along the beautiful Golden Beach with global artist participation

