Indian Woman's Dreamy Proposal By Her Boyfriend At Times Square In New York Steals Hearts On Internet

A romantic Bollywood moment came alive on the streets of New York when Indian man Parth Maniar planned a spectacular surprise proposal for his partner at Times Square. The grand gesture, inspired by Hindi cinema, quickly caught the attention of thousands on social media.

Flash mob to bollywood songs steals the show

In the viral clip, Maniar’s friends-his “boys squad”-broke into a fully choreographed dance routine to “Pretty Woman” from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The high-energy moves instantly drew cheers from tourists and locals, while Maniar’s partner looked stunned and emotional by the surprise unfolding in the heart of NYC.

The couple’s love story didn’t stop at one performance. Maniar later shared two additional videos featuring the group dancing to “Koi Mil Gaya” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and “Wo Ladki Jo” from Baadshah, adding even more Bollywood magic to the moment.

The romantic proposal moment

Toward the end of the video, Maniar drops to one knee with a ring in hand, asking his partner Shreya to marry him. The sweet moment is met with cheers from the crowd as Shreya accepts, making Times Square their perfect backdrop for the beginning of a new chapter.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Maniar captioned it: “When the homies become dancers so you can become a fiancé.”

Shreya reacted to the emotional surprise by posting the video from her perspective, writing: “When her girls dance with me, I know I didn’t just find a girl… I found a whole squad, a whole home.”Social Media Applauds the Fairy-Tale Proposal

The Instagram reels have already crossed 3 lakh views and continue to gain traction. A flood of congratulatory messages filled the comments. One user said, “I was right there when it happened- incredible! Congrats!” Another user said, “This is the most romantic thing ever!” One user commented, “A full-on Times Square flash mob?! You guys nailed it!”

Friends from the dancing crew also chimed in, celebrating their successful mission to create a Bollywood dream in the middle of Manhattan.