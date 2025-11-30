 When Adnan Sami Dropped Weight From 230 Kgs To 75 Kgs Without Fad Diets: Here's What He Followed
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhen Adnan Sami Dropped Weight From 230 Kgs To 75 Kgs Without Fad Diets: Here's What He Followed

When Adnan Sami Dropped Weight From 230 Kgs To 75 Kgs Without Fad Diets: Here's What He Followed

Adnan Sami’s dramatic weight loss journey is a story of discipline and determination. Weighing 230 kg at his heaviest, the singer refused bariatric surgery and instead lost 120 kg through a strict diet eliminating bread, rice, sugar, oil, and alcohol, along with consistent workouts. Motivated by the goal of fitting into an XL T-shirt, he proved that hard work leads to sustainable transformation

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Embarking on a weight loss journey is rarely simple. Progress can be slow, motivation fluctuates, and many experience weight regain after shedding a few kilos. While surgeries and weight-loss pills may promise quick results, adopting healthy lifestyle changes is ultimately the most sustainable way forward. A powerful example of this is legendary singer and musician Adnan Sami, who completely transformed his life through discipline, dedication, and mindful living.

No surgery, only consistency and smart nutrition

At one point, Adnan Sami weighed around 230 kilograms. Due to his size, many people speculated he must have undergone bariatric surgery or liposuction to slim down. However, during his appearance on the June 1 episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the Tera Chehra singer dismissed all those assumptions.

He humorously mentioned that if surgery were the solution, “I would have needed a vacuum cleaner to remove all that fat.” Instead, his massive transformation, nearly 120 kg lost, came through a strict, clean diet and a tailor-made fitness routine.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Removal Of ‘Bombay’ Name To Protect Mumbai’s Identity
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Removal Of ‘Bombay’ Name To Protect Mumbai’s Identity
6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway
6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway
'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video
'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video
Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More Details Inside…
Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More Details Inside…

His nutrition plan followed a “No bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil, no alcohol” rule. This drastic shift helped him shed 20 kg within the first month itself, proving how powerful proper nutrition can be when taken seriously.

The motivation behind the transformation

Motivation often comes from the smallest moments. For Adnan Sami, it was the desire to fit into a T-shirt he once saw in a shopping mall, a simple yet emotional trigger. At the time, he wore a 9XL size, and even the XL shirt sleeve wouldn’t fit around his arm.

He shared how he kept that shirt as a symbol of hope. Whenever he felt like his body was changing, he would try it on, sometimes several times in the middle of the night. The day it finally fit, he called his father at 3 a.m., overwhelmed with happiness and pride.

This emotional milestone gave him the drive to continue the journey with even more determination.

Today, Adnan Sami stands as a major inspiration for anyone struggling with weight loss. At 54, he emphasises that good health comes from hard work rather than shortcuts: “There’s no shortcut in life. I lost weight through sheer dedication.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Ahaan Panday To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Stars Turn Mumbai Red Carpet Into A Glam Night

From Ahaan Panday To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Stars Turn Mumbai Red Carpet Into A Glam Night

When Adnan Sami Dropped Weight From 230 Kgs To 75 Kgs Without Fad Diets: Here's What He Followed

When Adnan Sami Dropped Weight From 230 Kgs To 75 Kgs Without Fad Diets: Here's What He Followed

Sex Matters: Kegel Exercises Make Pelvic Muscles Strong

Sex Matters: Kegel Exercises Make Pelvic Muscles Strong

THIS Place Beats Mumbai & Delhi To Become Most Vegan-Friendly City 2025 In India

THIS Place Beats Mumbai & Delhi To Become Most Vegan-Friendly City 2025 In India

Mira Rajput's 'Phases Of The Moon' In Ivory Dress: SEE PHOTOS

Mira Rajput's 'Phases Of The Moon' In Ivory Dress: SEE PHOTOS