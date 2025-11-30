Ananya Panday Shares Her Favourite Looks From 'Tu Meri Mein Tera': Bold Monikini & Beachy Glam

By: Rahul M | November 30, 2025
Ananya Panday recently dropped fresh pictures from the lead song of her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, on Instagram
Sharing a series of vibrant looks, she wrote, "Some of my favourite looks from #TuMeriMainTeraTitleTrack have you seen it yet????"
In the first photo, the Gen-Z star slipped into a peach monokini featuring bold cutout designs on one side
She accessorised with dramatic feathered earrings, statement bracelets, a beachy glam makeup and a open hairdo
In another picture, Ananya stunned in a multi-hued corset-style bralette featuring vibrant hues of yellow, blue, yellow, white and red
She paired the top with denim shorts and styled with a messy updo hairstyle
Lastly, she appeared in a bright bikini set, which Ananya styled with minimal jewels and her signature glam
