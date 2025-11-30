Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH

Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone walks the ramp at Mumbai show |

When Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone step onto the ramp, boldness is a given — and this time, they delivered it in full fashion force. At Ashley Rebello’s show in Mumbai for World AIDS Day, the runway transformed into a show-stealing moment on November 29 as the two stars amped up the glamour with fearless mini silhouettes and undeniable confidence.

Malaika Arora's fiery red look

Malaika Arora owned the spotlight in a fiery red look that reminded everyone why she remains a runway favourite. The actress stepped out in a short, figure-sculpting mini dress with a glimmering fabric that hugged her frame beautifully. The ensemble featured bold cut-outs along the sides and a structured bustier-style bodice. What truly elevated her hot red look was the dramatic red robe layered over the dress.

Malaika's accessories were kept statement-heavy with an ornate gold headpiece worn like a modern tiara, and red pointed-toe heels. Makeup stayed fresh and luminous with a glowing skin, softly enhanced eyes, and glossy lips, while her hair was styled into a sleek updo.

Sunny Leone's quirky and bold couture

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone walked the ramp in a dazzling silver top and a dramatic hot pink skirt, which she boldly removed for a tiny number. The ensemble featured a bejewelled bralette paired with a matching mini skirt, both heavily embellished with sequins and intricate mirror works that shimmered under the lights. What made this appearance truly headline-worthy was the condom packets on the skirt as part of the brand's concept. Owning the moment completely, Sunny addressed it with humour, joking on the red carpet that they were unused.

The actress styled the look with towering silver platform heels and a statement head scarf crafted from delicate silver chains framed her face. Her beauty look leaned fully into glam, featuring dewy skin, metallic silver eyelids, flushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun to keep the focus on the details.