 Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMalaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH

Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH

At Ashley Rebello’s show in Mumbai for World AIDS Day, the runway transformed into a show-stealing moment on November 29 as Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone amped up the glamour with fearless mini silhouettes.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone walks the ramp at Mumbai show |

When Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone step onto the ramp, boldness is a given — and this time, they delivered it in full fashion force. At Ashley Rebello’s show in Mumbai for World AIDS Day, the runway transformed into a show-stealing moment on November 29 as the two stars amped up the glamour with fearless mini silhouettes and undeniable confidence.

Malaika Arora's fiery red look

Malaika Arora owned the spotlight in a fiery red look that reminded everyone why she remains a runway favourite. The actress stepped out in a short, figure-sculpting mini dress with a glimmering fabric that hugged her frame beautifully. The ensemble featured bold cut-outs along the sides and a structured bustier-style bodice. What truly elevated her hot red look was the dramatic red robe layered over the dress.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor Brings Old-World Charm In Regal Anarkali & Oxidised Metallic Jewels: Check Photos
article-image

Malaika's accessories were kept statement-heavy with an ornate gold headpiece worn like a modern tiara, and red pointed-toe heels. Makeup stayed fresh and luminous with a glowing skin, softly enhanced eyes, and glossy lips, while her hair was styled into a sleek updo.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Accident: Mercedes G63 Loses Control, Hits Three Outside Ambience Mall, Killing One Worker
Delhi Accident: Mercedes G63 Loses Control, Hits Three Outside Ambience Mall, Killing One Worker
Shri Kanha Stainless To Launch IPO With 51 Lakh Shares, Opens December 3 — Check Price Band & Full Details
Shri Kanha Stainless To Launch IPO With 51 Lakh Shares, Opens December 3 — Check Price Band & Full Details
Mumbai Property Registrations Rise 20% In November, Revenue Up 12%
Mumbai Property Registrations Rise 20% In November, Revenue Up 12%
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Warns BJP On Alliance Dharma As Mahayuti Tensions Rise Over Poaching In Key Strongholds
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Warns BJP On Alliance Dharma As Mahayuti Tensions Rise Over Poaching In Key Strongholds

Sunny Leone's quirky and bold couture

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone walked the ramp in a dazzling silver top and a dramatic hot pink skirt, which she boldly removed for a tiny number. The ensemble featured a bejewelled bralette paired with a matching mini skirt, both heavily embellished with sequins and intricate mirror works that shimmered under the lights. What made this appearance truly headline-worthy was the condom packets on the skirt as part of the brand's concept. Owning the moment completely, Sunny addressed it with humour, joking on the red carpet that they were unused.

Read Also
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin...
article-image

The actress styled the look with towering silver platform heels and a statement head scarf crafted from delicate silver chains framed her face. Her beauty look leaned fully into glam, featuring dewy skin, metallic silver eyelids, flushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun to keep the focus on the details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH

Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH

Top 10 Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai To Bookmark For New Year 2026 Eve's Party

Top 10 Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai To Bookmark For New Year 2026 Eve's Party

World AIDS Day 2025: Declining HIV Infections Mask Rising Risks In India

World AIDS Day 2025: Declining HIV Infections Mask Rising Risks In India

World AIDS Day 2025: Bengaluru Woman Born With HIV Sets Sights On Everest Marathon

World AIDS Day 2025: Bengaluru Woman Born With HIV Sets Sights On Everest Marathon

What ‘These People’ Teach Us About Ambedkar

What ‘These People’ Teach Us About Ambedkar