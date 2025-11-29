Janhvi Kapoor Brings Old-World Charm In Regal Anarkali & Oxidised Metallic Jewels: Check Photos

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 29, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor just delivered another stunning look, this time with a dose of vintage elegance in a heritage-inspired Anarkali piece
The Gen-Z star donned a soft beige Anarkali adorned with bronze-metallic embroidery and heavy sequins along the borders
Janhvi paired the Anarkali with a matching embellished palazzos and a sheer dupatta, featuring antique gold border and subtle metal-thread accents
The actress complemented with a oxidised-metal choker, matching earrings, a statement kada, and a bold ring
To balance the old-world palette, she carried a chic silver metallic mini-bag and wore a beadwork-embroidered juttis
Her makeup was ewqually bretashtaking with bronzed, kohl-lined eyes, contoured cheeks, fluttery lashes, highlighted glow and nude brown lips
A tiny black bindi and sleek centre-parted bun rounded off her regal look
Thanks For Reading!