From Ahaan Panday To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Stars Turn Mumbai Red Carpet Into A Glam Night

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 30, 2025
Mumbai saw a star-studded evening last night as Bollywood celebrities stepped out in style for a glamorous event. Take a look:
All images by Varinder Chawla
Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday looked chic and sophisticated in an all-black ensemble, completed with a pairs of sleek shoes and few silver jewels
Mira Rajput grabbed eyeballs in a stunning black lace dress featuring a plunging neckline, intricate floral design and thigh high slit. She accessorised with dainty diamond jewellery and shiny black heels
Aamir Khan graced the red-carpet in a black bandhgala jacket and pants, complemented with statement silver bracelets and his signature specs
Nushrratt Bharuccha served runway-worthy couture in a feather-adorned mini dress with a stunning choker and glowing makeup glam
Vicky Kaushal brought his trademark suave style in an all-black dapper suit, tinted glasses and a shiny silver watch
Kritika Kamra stunned in a animal print gown, complemented with a brown leather jacket, layers of statement necklaces and a bold bag
Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra walked the red-carpet in a bandhgala suit and wide pants, styled with a bold brooch
