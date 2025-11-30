Chitrangada Singh's Rosy Red Dress Is What You Need For Christmas Party This Year!

By: Rahul M | November 30, 2025

Chitrangada Singh just shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, featuring her in a hot red look

The actress donned a bold red midi dress featuring a body-hugging silhouette and a dramatic rose detailing on one sleeve

Her ensemble is simple yet elegant, exactly what you need for this year's Christmas party

The actress accessorised her red look with gold pieces of jewellery, including stack of statement bangles and few rings

For her footwear, Chitrangada donned a pair of brown pointed heels, which added a hint of vintage hue to the vibrant look

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy skin, subtle blush, highlighted cheeks, shimmering eyelids, defined eyeliner and red lips

The actress rounded off her glam with a side-parted voluminous opendo, framing her face beautifully

