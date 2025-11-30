Inside Sanju Baba’s 'Solaire': A Glamorous Debut Restaurant That Marries Design With Drama

A Glamorous Debut Restaurant That Marries Design With Drama When you come across a name like Solaire for a restaurant in Mumbai's Santacruz, it doesn't just make you wonder about the food or the cocktails. And when you understand this restaurant is Bollywood's favourite Sanju Baba's little baby, you are more intrigued than excited.

Sanjay Dutt co-founded Solaire with Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani to make sure his experience, taste and ideas blend with with young minds to create something extraordinary in city like Mumbai that constantly keeps changing its preferences.

Split across two levels, Solaire’s layout encourages a natural rhythm between social buzz and quiet indulgence. The upper floor houses a private dining room and select seating that overlooks the lively lower section, giving guests a sense of openness while preserving intimacy.

At the heart of the lower level sits the Moroccan mosaic-inspired cocktail bar, a visual centerpiece that instantly draws the eye. Plush furniture and curated artworks add layers of comfort and personality, while a ‘candle-lit’ wall that spans both floors creates a glowing, golden backdrop. The lighting evolves through the evening- bright and inviting by day, moody and dramatic by night. Even the smallest details, from the subtle aroma of citrus blossom and smoked oud to the acoustics that balance conversation and music, work together to make the experience feel immersive and intentional.

Cucumber Shishojito | Amisha Shirgave

Cocktails that set the mood

The bar menu at Solaire plays with contrast- fresh, fiery, and bold- just like the interiors. The drinks here are crafted to intrigue the palate rather than overwhelm it. The Cucumber Shishojito, for instance, brings a crisp freshness with its strong cucumber notes, instantly reviving the senses. The Tamarind Picante leans more toward a familiar spicy-tequila kick, lacking the tang of tamarind or the herbal lift of lemongrass.

But redemption comes quickly with the Black Panther Party, a dark, playful concoction made with activated charcoal white rum. It’s a burst of flavour- the ginger, honey, and berry punch blend beautifully with the rum, making it a must-try for those who like their drinks to have both character and fun.

Solaire Star |

The Aji de Pana and Solaire Star are more casual sips- easy to drink, inventive, good for a relaxed evening, but not quite scene-stealers.

A Menu of Comfort and Curiosity

Solaire’s kitchen, much like its bar, is driven by curiosity- experimenting with flavours while staying grounded in comfort. The Parmesan Rind Balls make for an excellent companion to the cocktails- gooey, crunchy, and satisfyingly indulgent, though slightly less frying would make them perfect.

Kerala Chicken |

The Kerala Chicken is a triumph- a blend of authentic South Indian spices that hit the right notes of heat and texture. Served on a banana leaf, it feels like a heartfelt nod to tradition, crispy on the outside and tender inside. The Asparagus Gyoza surprises with its precise crispness and a light miso foam that adds a subtle umami layer- a fusion that works effortlessly.

Avacado Salad |

The Avocado Salad deserves special mention-fresh, flavourful, and silky, with tofu that melts on the tongue and a dressing that’s nothing short of exceptional. Even non-salad lovers would be converted by this one. The Lamb Kibbeh, though visually intriguing with its charcoal coating and Mediterranean touch, falls a bit short as the lamb’s flavour is muted by the dense coating and mushroom filling. Still, it’s a thoughtful experiment that might appeal to local tastes.

Parmesan Rind Balls |

The Bell Pepper Spaghetti, however, is the definition of comfort food. Cooked al dente and served with a creamy bell pepper sauce, it’s crowned with a deep-fried zucchini flower stuffed with blue cheese-a unique combination that feels indulgent and warm. The Mirchi Prawns pack a punch too- fiery, fragrant, and reminiscent of coastal kitchens, leaving a lingering taste of sea spice that’s both nostalgic and satisfying.

Gyoza |

For dessert, the classic Tiramisu provides the perfect finale- smooth, rich, and deeply comforting. With every spoonful, it evokes that rare sense of having reached culinary closure-a dessert that feels like an accomplishment in itself, specially when you have a perfect byte with feulletine crumbs. As we wrapped up our experience at Baba’s debut hospitality venture, it was clear that Solaire shines in many ways- from its grandeur and thoughtfully designed interiors to its inventive cocktails and inviting ambiance.

Tiramisu |

However, there’s still room for refinement when it comes to the service experience and food menu, especially for discerning diners who naturally expect a touch of perfection from a celebrity-owned establishment. With a little more polish on these fronts, Solaire could easily elevate itself from impressive to truly exceptional.