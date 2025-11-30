 Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to Los Angeles for a short Thanksgiving break, taking time off her busy schedule to be with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and her mother. She shared heartwarming family moments on Instagram. Expressing gratitude for health, joy, and togetherness, Priyanka said being home reminds her of the simple pleasures and love that matter most

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made her way back to Los Angeles for a short and sweet Thanksgiving break, taking time off from her packed schedule to be with her loved ones. The actor, who has been busy with international projects and brand commitments, shared that she is at home “for a quick minute” to recharge and enjoy quality family time.

Cherishing simple moments with family

Priyanka offered fans a heartwarming look into her cozy celebrations through her latest Instagram post. The pictures and videos show beautiful family snippets, little Malti Marie giggling while baking, enjoying outdoor fun, and spending playful moments with her parents. Other highlights include Priyanka playing darts with husband Nick Jonas and her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, creating a lively and warm atmosphere.

Priyanka’s message of gratitude

In her caption, the Citadel star reflected on the value of slowing down and appreciating life’s blessings. She shared that she feels deeply grateful for “health, joy, togetherness, and the simple pleasures” that are often overlooked in the midst of a fast-paced life.

After spending long stretches away from home due to work, she emphasized how special it feels to be surrounded by family again. Priyanka expressed that love and support from those closest to her make her journey easier and more fulfilling.

A heartfelt thanksgiving wish

With her signature warmth, Priyanka wished her fans and followers a “Happy Thanksgiving,” encouraging them to turn up the sound on her joyful family moments. Her post reflects a refreshing reminder to savor time with people who matter most, a sentiment that many around the world share during the holiday season.

What’s ahead for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka continues to shine globally, with upcoming film projects and ongoing humanitarian work. While she may only be home briefly, this holiday pause is a meaningful reset before she dives back into her exciting lineup of ventures.

