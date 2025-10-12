From Vaginal Infections To Libido At 40: Expert Advice On Common Concerns | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pus comes out from the vagina of my wife which prevents me from having intercourse with her. Please advise. CS, Bandra

Healthy vaginal discharge acts as a lubrication during intercourse. The colour and viscosity of discharge varies as per her hormonal phase. It is usually thin to little thick before periods, white or light yellow. But it does not cause any irritation. Pus-like discharge from vagina means an infection in her vagina. It can be bacterial or fungal infection, cervicitis, vaginosis, rupture of boil in vagina, pelvic inflammatory disease or any type of sexually transmitted infections. Check for symptoms like pain, burning, itching or occasional fever. You can take her to a gynaecologist who will examine her and advise needful tests for right diagnosis and treatment. Avoid sexual intercourse till she visits a gynaecologist. With the right medicines, the infection will come under control.

Every time I have sex with my husband, there is a burning sensation in my vagina. I am worried. SK, Ghatkopar

Burning sensation in vagina while having sex has multiple reasons. If it’s in newlyweds, it can be a little painful with burning due to vaginismus, honeymoon cystitis (initial few attempts of intercourse), infections in vagina, vaginitis or sexually transmitted infections. It can also be due to you being allergic to condoms if used. Stress, anxiety, relationship issues lead to lack of lubrication, and sex at this time will cause burning. Dry vagina is one of the commonest reasons as vaginal discharge acts as a lubrication during intercourse. Mood and sexual arousal leads to oceanic wetness in vagina with enough foreplay. Pleasure is the key here. Do not worry and simply visit a gynaecologist if there is redness and itching associated with burning.

I am a 40-year-old mother of two children, but my appetite for sex has not diminished. Is this unusual? TP, Matunga

Physical body ages; the mind is always young. Age 40 with a good sexual appetite is normal. It is very common for women to feel sexually more interested in their 40s as kids are grown up and she now gets time to explore for herself. It is rather good as a healthy sex life in your 40s will help you to embrace your menopause. It will prevent or at least reduce menopausal symptoms like hot flushes, mood swings, disturbed sleep, abnormal weight gain, etc. Women usually hear that sex diminishes when they hit 40s, the menopausal phase. But this is not true. So do not feel bad and simply flow into a healthy sexual life which will fill your body and mind with ‘happy hormones’, the endorphins, eventually making you feel young and happy.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com