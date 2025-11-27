 'Cake For Breakfast, Burger For Dinner': 30-Year-Old Russian Fitness Trainer Dies Of Heart Attack After Extreme 10,000-Calorie Weight Gain Challenge
Russian fitness trainer Dmitry Nuyanzin, 30, died of cardiac arrest after attempting a 10,000-calorie-a-day weight-gain challenge to promote his new fitness program. He had gained nearly 30 pounds in a month while consuming heavy fast food meals and recently complained of feeling unwell. Dmitry died in his sleep, sparking widespread concern over extreme transformation stunts.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic turn that has stunned fitness enthusiasts worldwide, a Russian fitness trainer's ambition to create a dramatic before-and-after weight loss experiment ended in disaster. Dmitry Nuyanzin, a 30-year-old coach known for his intense transformation programs, died suddenly after pushing his body through an extreme high-calorie eating challenge meant to promote his upcoming course.

'For breakfast, I have a plate of pastries and half a cake'

According to a November 26 Daily Mail report citing Russian media, Dmitry spent several weeks force-feeding himself as much as 10,000 calories a day. His plan was risky from the start: rapidly gain more than 50 pounds and then showcase how fast he could lose it using his own training methods. The stunt had already taken a physical toll. By mid-November, he had reportedly gained over 13 kg (close to 30 pounds) in just a month and weighed 103 kg, as he shared in a November 18 Instagram update.

article-image

His daily intake was made up almost entirely of calorie-dense, high-cholesterol foods. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Dmitry described his regimen: "For breakfast, I have a plate of pastries and half a cake. For lunch, I usually eat 800 grams of dumplings with mayonnaise. During the day, I may snack on crisps, and for dinner, I have a burger and two small pizzas, either at a cafe or delivered."

Friends and clients began noticing signs of strain. He had cancelled multiple training sessions and confessed he wasn't feeling well, planning to seek medical advice. But he never made it to the doctor. Dmitry reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in his sleep.

Just days earlier, he had been promoting a New Year weight-loss challenge tied to his upcoming course, even offering a $100 reward for participants who shed 10 percent of their body weight.

article-image

His sudden death has left the fitness community reeling. Experts say the incident is a sobering reminder that the body can only withstand so much and that extreme weight gain or rapid transformation challenges, especially involving unhealthy foods, can put dangerous stress on the heart.

