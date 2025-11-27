'I Had No One': Karan Johar Opens Up About Feeling Lonely After Receiving His National Award

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is often seen spreading love and drama on-screen, got candid about his personal life during his latest interaction with tennis star Sania Mirza on her talk show Serving It Up With Sania. The conversation touched upon love, parenthood, and the emotional reality behind his glamorous image.

“I do feel lonely sometimes,” says Karan Johar

Despite being a celebrated director and producer, Karan admitted that success doesn’t always shield a person from feeling alone. He revealed that mealtimes are when loneliness hits the hardest. According to him, “You feel the most alone during your highs, not the lows,” a line that highlights the paradox of fame.

He shared an instance from when he'd won the National Award, "After I got the news, for one houe I kept thinking- Where do I go, who do I sit with?, whose hand do I hold?. Its in those moments when I went to receive the award and they asked me who's your plus one and I had no one." He expressed how his mother cannot physically travel and his kids are too young. He shared the lonliness felt in these moments.

A journey through broken hearts and healing

Reflecting on the past, Karan shared that he once deeply craved companionship. He experienced heartbreak, even one-sided love, and eventually channeled those emotions into his work. He softly hinted that making love stories on-screen has been a therapeutic outlet for his own unfulfilled romantic chapter.

He joked that he’s often been advised to “put himself out there” or even “find love abroad,” to which he firmly responded that his home, responsibilities, and life are right here in Mumbai.

Staying hopeful: “Never Say Never”

Although he has accepted being single for now, Karan made it clear that his heart remains open. In his signature filmy style, he said that if love ever walked into his life, his “arms would be wide open like Shah Rukh Khan.” At the same time, he expressed that destiny perhaps hasn’t written a love story for him, yet.