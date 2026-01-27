Supermodel Alicia Kaur Dons Bomb Outfit At Lollapalooza 2026; Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 27, 2026
Alicia turned heads at Lollapalooza with her chic in a nude-toned strapless tube top paired with light-wash denim shorts.
Her slightly high-waisted shorts gave the look a more relaxed vibe, ideal for the concert.
She opted for a neat, center-parted low bun, keeping the focus on her outfit.
Oversized round sunglasses elevated the look, adding a cool-girl aesthetic.
Alicia marked her presence at Lollapalooza and shared that she finally got to see her favourite artists, Buntmusic and Linkin Park.
She also gave shoutout to her company and one of the performers at the festival, Hossein Mehrdadian. She also mentioned that it was his first music festival in India.
Alicia spotted fully imersed in the festive vibe from her outfit to trendy styles.