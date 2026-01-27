 Cool Grandpas Spotted Vibing During Linkin Park's Concert In Mumbai At Lollapalooza India 2026
A heartwarming video from Lollapalooza India 2026 shows elderly men dancing to Linkin Park’s live performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Netizens hailed them as the “coolest grandpas,” celebrating music beyond age. The band’s Mumbai show, attended by nearly large number of fans, was among the festival’s biggest highlights, proving rock truly transcends generations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
A wholesome moment from Lollapalooza India 2026 is winning hearts online as a video showing elderly men vibing to Linkin Park’s music at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse has gone viral. The clip features two to three grandpas, believed to be in their 60s, dancing, clapping, and soaking in the energy as the American rock band performed live on stage.

The video quickly caught attention on social media, with netizens praising the men for their infectious energy and calling them the “coolest grandpas on the Internet.” The moment perfectly captured the spirit of the grand musical festival, filled with inclusivity and a shared love for music from all age groups.

Linkin Park’s performance at Lollapalooza India 2026 was one of the biggest highlights of the festival. The Mumbai show marked the band’s second live performance in India, following their much-talked-about debut concert in Bengaluru a day earlier as part of their From Zero World Tour.

With new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong at the helm, the band delivered a powerful set featuring classics like Numb, In the End, and Faint. Armstrong also made headlines for wearing an Assamese gamusa on stage during the Bengaluru concert, earning praise for embracing Indian culture.

Over the weekend, Lollapalooza India 2026 saw more viral moments, from balcony views of the massive crowd at Mahalaxmi Racecourse to debates around children attending high-decibel concerts. Amid all that buzz, the sight of elderly fans enjoying Linkin Park’s performance stood out as a heartwarming moment.

