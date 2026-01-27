 Meet Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's New Love; The Actor Has Even Dedicated A Song To Her| Watch
Siddhant Chaturvedi's heart beats for Mumbai, the city of dreams. After giving his fans a glimpse of his favourite food joints, cafes, and street art spots in Bandra as part of an event with Airbnb, the actor wrapped up the weekend backstage at Lollapalooza India. He was joined by select fans and his 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' co-actor, Mrunal Thakur.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur |

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted on Day 2 of music festival Lollapalooza at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Joining him at the venue was Mrunal Thakur. The two were seen enjoying the performances and sharing visibly affectionate moments that quickly caught fans’ attention online. However, joining the duo at the music event were the actor's lucky fans.

Siddhant, along with Airbnb, introduced select fans to his favourite local food spots, giving them a taste of his perspective on the city.

As part of the event, the fans were also witness to an intimate jam session where Chaturvedi performed an original track inspired by Mumbai. The day ended on a high-note an Lollapalooza India, where the actor and his fans were expected to catch a live act together. The actor doubled up as their guide.

In the video Siddhant has shared, "I want to show you Mumbai, my way. From Bandra eats to hidden streets filled with my favorite street art, cafes, and more. We’ll wrap the weekend backstage at Lollapalooza India."

His song reflects the fast-paced life in Mumbai, which mentions chasing dreams, deadlines, and even local trains. "But there are moments you stand still, and savor the city, its rhythm, its people... and if you are here long enough, even strangers start to feel familiar," goes the lyrics.

While he was at Lollapalooza, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the reels on his social media while also promoting his upcoming film’s original track Do Deewane Seher Mein.

The two were also spotted enjoying a music concert at Lollapalooza, while taking selfies and posing along with blue balloons. They also tried some face art and shared a plate of sev puri.

