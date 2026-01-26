BTS Breaks Taylor Swift's Record As ARIRANG World Tour Tickets Sold Out In 23 Minutes In Las Vegas

If anyone doubted BTS' global power, the ARMY just answered it loudly and in record time. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are officially back, and their return has already rewritten music history. BTS' ARIRANG World Tour 2026–2027 has kicked off its ticketing run with numbers so staggering that even seasoned industry watchers are stunned.

BTS creates history with sold old shows!

BTS scripted history as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas sold out four consecutive nights in just 23 minutes, smashing Taylor Swift's previous record, where two nights at the same venue took nearly three hours to sell out. With this, BTS became the first artist ever to headline four shows at Allegiant Stadium, as stated by the World Music.

The frenzy didn't stop there. Every single one of the 44 stadium dates announced so far sold out in under an hour. Major European cities including London, Paris, Munich, Madrid and Brussels filled up almost instantly, while countless fans remained stuck in virtual queues across ticketing platforms worldwide.

BTS full-blown 2026 comeback

Designed as a full-scale spectacle, the ARIRANG tour features a 360-degree stage setup, ensuring immersive views from every angle. With an estimated average capacity of 60,000 per venue, total attendance already sits close to 2.6 million, surpassing the group's 2019 tour figures. At this pace, ARIRANG is poised to become the most attended tour ever by an Asian act, with projections also placing it at the top of tour earnings in its category.

As per media reports, the tour has now expanded over 81 shows across 34 cities spanning 2026 and 2027, officially making it the largest K-pop world tour in history. After sold-out shows in Goyang in April, BTS will head to Tokyo Dome before sweeping across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

According to Bighit Music (BTS' Agency), additional cities in Japan, the Middle East and beyond are expected to be announced in 2027.

This global takeover arrives alongside BTS’ long-awaited musical return. After three years and nine months, the group will release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST.