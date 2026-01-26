 EarthDay.Org Spotlights Sustainability At Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEarthDay.Org Spotlights Sustainability At Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai

EarthDay.Org Spotlights Sustainability At Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai

Lollapalooza India 2026, held on January 24–25 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, spotlighted sustainability with EARTHDAY.ORG at its core. From electric-only mobility to Our Power, Our Planet messaging across stages and interactive climate zones, the festival showcased how music platforms can inspire large-scale environmental action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
EarthDay.Org initiative at Lollapalooza India 2026 |

Lollapalooza India 2026 wasn’t just about chart-topping performances and massive crowds, it also placed sustainability centre stage. Held on January 24 and 25, 2026, at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the global music festival once again proved that large cultural gatherings can meaningfully contribute to climate awareness and responsible action.

This year, the festival strengthened its partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG, the world's largest environmental movement, to amplify conversations around clean energy, conscious consumption and collective responsibility. Sustainability wasn’t an add-on, it was seamlessly blended with the festival experience, ensuring that thousands of music lovers engaged with environmental messaging while enjoying live performances.

Throughout the two-day event, the Earth Day 2026 theme, Our Power, Our Planet, was prominently displayed across giant LED screens on all main stages. The repeated visuals and messages encouraged attendees to think about how everyday energy choices impact the planet, using the power of music and community to spark reflection.

Read Also
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Their...
article-image

Festival-goers also explored the Earth Action Day Area, an interactive zone designed to make climate action engaging and accessible. From recycled-material giveaways to hands-on snakes and ladders game and exhibits, the space offered creative ways to learn about sustainability while keeping the festival spirit alive.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Former BEST Employees To Launch Indefinite Chain Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From January 27 | Here's What Happened
Mumbai: Former BEST Employees To Launch Indefinite Chain Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From January 27 | Here's What Happened
Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Roshan Meka's Film
Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Roshan Meka's Film
Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day
Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day
Mumbai: ‘I Was Waiting At Home, But...’ - NM College Professor's Wife On Husband's Murder At Malad Railway Station
Mumbai: ‘I Was Waiting At Home, But...’ - NM College Professor's Wife On Husband's Murder At Malad Railway Station

"Lollapalooza India continues to show what is possible when purpose and platform come together," said Debapriya Dutt, Director, Projects, South and Southeast Asia, EARTHDAY.ORG. "By taking the message of Our Power, Our Planet to such a massive audience, the festival demonstrates how conscious use of energy and shared responsibility can inspire people to take meaningful action for a sustainable future."

Read Also
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
article-image

As EARTHDAY.ORG heads toward the 56th Earth Day on April 22, 2026, the collaboration with Lollapalooza India stands as a strong example of how music, culture and sustainability can move forward together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EarthDay.Org Spotlights Sustainability At Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai
EarthDay.Org Spotlights Sustainability At Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai
Sunita Williams Enjoys Falooda At Kerala Food Stall; Marks It As Her Favourite Dessert
Sunita Williams Enjoys Falooda At Kerala Food Stall; Marks It As Her Favourite Dessert
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All...
100-Day 'Dog Biryani' Challenge By Punjab Youth Busted As Animal Lovers Storm In & Rescue Canine;...
100-Day 'Dog Biryani' Challenge By Punjab Youth Busted As Animal Lovers Storm In & Rescue Canine;...
A Symbol Of Pride: Gateway Of India Lights Up In Tricolour For Republic Day 2026
A Symbol Of Pride: Gateway Of India Lights Up In Tricolour For Republic Day 2026