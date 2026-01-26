EarthDay.Org Spotlights Sustainability At Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai

EarthDay.Org initiative at Lollapalooza India 2026 |

Lollapalooza India 2026 wasn’t just about chart-topping performances and massive crowds, it also placed sustainability centre stage. Held on January 24 and 25, 2026, at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the global music festival once again proved that large cultural gatherings can meaningfully contribute to climate awareness and responsible action.

This year, the festival strengthened its partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG, the world's largest environmental movement, to amplify conversations around clean energy, conscious consumption and collective responsibility. Sustainability wasn’t an add-on, it was seamlessly blended with the festival experience, ensuring that thousands of music lovers engaged with environmental messaging while enjoying live performances.

Throughout the two-day event, the Earth Day 2026 theme, Our Power, Our Planet, was prominently displayed across giant LED screens on all main stages. The repeated visuals and messages encouraged attendees to think about how everyday energy choices impact the planet, using the power of music and community to spark reflection.

Festival-goers also explored the Earth Action Day Area, an interactive zone designed to make climate action engaging and accessible. From recycled-material giveaways to hands-on snakes and ladders game and exhibits, the space offered creative ways to learn about sustainability while keeping the festival spirit alive.

"Lollapalooza India continues to show what is possible when purpose and platform come together," said Debapriya Dutt, Director, Projects, South and Southeast Asia, EARTHDAY.ORG. "By taking the message of Our Power, Our Planet to such a massive audience, the festival demonstrates how conscious use of energy and shared responsibility can inspire people to take meaningful action for a sustainable future."

As EARTHDAY.ORG heads toward the 56th Earth Day on April 22, 2026, the collaboration with Lollapalooza India stands as a strong example of how music, culture and sustainability can move forward together.