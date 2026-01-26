Linkin Park Members Honour Indian Designers At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Check What Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinada & Others Wore

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 26, 2026
Linkin Park didn't just make musical history at Lollapalooza India 2026, they also gave a stylish nod to Indian fashion
Image Courtesy: Lollapalooza India
As the rock band wrapped up Day 2 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, the members were spotted wearing outfits by homegrown designers
Vocalist Emily Armstrong stepped on stage wearing baggy pants by Amit Aggarwal, pairing them with a oversized grey printed tee and edgy hand sleeves
Mike Shinoda chose comfort with a conscience, wearing pants from KH House of Khaddar, styled with an easy, laid-back T-shirt perfect for a high-energy set
Drummer Colin Brittain also opted for KH House of Khaddar trousers, reinforcing the band’s subtle but meaningful salute to Indian designers
Beyond fashion, Linkin Park delivered their first-ever Mumbai show as part of their From Zero World Tour
The setlist featured fan favourites like Numb, Papercut, Somewhere I Belong and What I’ve Done, along with tracks from their latest era
