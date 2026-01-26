 Sunita Williams Enjoys Falooda At Kerala Food Stall; Marks It As Her Favourite Dessert
Former NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ recent visit to India continues to create viral moments, with one such instance now winning hearts online, as she enjoys a falooda at a local dessert outlet. The light-hearted moment was shared on Instagram by Falooda Nation, which posted a short clip showing Williams sampling the iconic Indian dessert in a relaxed, casual setting.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

In the video, Sunita Williams is seen seated comfortably, smiling as she tastes the falooda, appearing completely happy. The clip features a playful text overlay that reads, “From zero gravity to full falooda,” instantly resonating with viewers and space enthusiasts alike. The unexpected crossover quickly caught attention on social media.

Sharing the video, Falooda Nation described the visit as a moment they would cherish forever. In their caption, the outlet wrote, “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation. From space to our store, we’re still in awe. So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her.” The post has since drawn thousands of reactions.

The dessert stop also found a mention at the Kerala Literature Festival. Falooda Nation shared another clip from the festival stage, where Williams momentarily forgot the name of the dessert, hesitating between kulfi and ice cream, before the audience cheerfully reminded her it was falooda. When asked about her favourite dessert in Kozhikode, she smiled and replied, “Falooda,” earning applause from the crowd.

'I Used To Cry A Lot': Sunita Williams Opens Up On Her Darkest Moments When Stranded For 286 Days In...
article-image

This candid moment comes shortly after Williams opened up about her emotional struggles during her 286-day space mission on Raj Shamani’s podcast. She revealed that prolonged isolation often left her feeling lonely and emotional, missing her family and pets deeply. While she spoke proudly about India’s breathtaking beauty from space, she also highlighted the mental resilience required for long-duration missions.

