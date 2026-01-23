'I Used To Cry A Lot': Sunita Williams Opens Up On Her Darkest Moments When Stranded For 286 Days In Space |

NASA astronaut (Ret.) and U.S. Navy Captain (Ret.) Sunita L. Williams recently shared rare insights into the emotional challenges of long-duration space missions during a candid conversation on YouTuber and podcaster Raj Shamani’s popular podcast. Reflecting on her time spent in space for nearly 286 days, Williams spoke openly about loneliness in space.

During the interaction, Shamani asked her the often-posed question of what India looks like from space. Williams responded with admiration, describing the country’s vivid landscapes during the day and its breathtaking city lights at night. She highlighted the Himalayas as “absolutely amazing” and spoke about the visible river systems and their interaction with the land. At night, she said, India appears “spectacular,” with lit-up cities that seem connected from space.

WATCH VIDEO:

Williams also explained what life looks like nearly 400 kilometres above Earth, offering listeners a glimpse into the reality of living aboard a space station. While the experience is awe-inspiring, she revealed that it comes with emotional challenges. Addressing whether space feels lonely, Williams said that crewmates eventually become like family, as astronauts rely heavily on one another during extended missions.

However, the prolonged separation from Earth was difficult. Williams admitted she cried often during her time in space, deeply missing her family, loved ones, and even her dogs. She noted that such emotions are natural when living away from everything familiar for months at a time.

Sunita Williams' Recent Space Journey

Sunita Williams' recent mission was unexpectedly extended by about nine months, spending over 286 days in space from June 2024 to March 2025, far longer than the planned eight days, due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner she arrived in; she eventually returned on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.