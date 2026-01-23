Mumbai's First IV Drip Matcha Latte! Visit This Bandra Cafe Which Serves Doctor's Prescription With Its Food | Instagram @eat.around.the.city

Matcha’s global popularity has found a quirky new expression in Mumbai, where a Bandra-based café is serving the green tea drink in a way never seen before. Yamsai, a café located in Reclamation, Bandra West, has introduced what it calls Mumbai’s first IV drip matcha latte, turning an everyday beverage into a viral, medical-themed experience.

Matcha has rapidly become one of the most sought-after drinks among young consumers, known for its earthy flavour and perceived health benefits. Tapping into this trend, the cafe has taken creativity a step further by serving matcha in IV drip-style plastic pouches, mimicking the appearance of a saline setup. The drink is presented to customers with tubing and a stand-like arrangement, creating the illusion, though it is meant to be consumed orally.

WATCH VIDEO:

Adding to the buzz, the café also serves a prescription-style note with each order. Instead of listing medicines, the note mentions the food and beverages ordered at the table. The mock prescription humorously diagnoses the customer with “Severe Matcha Deficiency.”

The ‘cure’ section reads, “1 bag of matcha IV drip, administer orally, consume immediately, do not dilute with negativity.” It further advises customers to repeat the dose “as often as cravings persist.”

The unconventional presentation has quickly gone viral on social media, with videos and pictures sparking curiosity and amusement among netizens. Located in Reclamation, Bandra West, the cafe caters to food lovers throughout the day. It remains open from 11:30 am to 11 pm.

What Is Matcha?

Matcha is a finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, known for its vibrant green color, rich umami flavor, and high concentration of antioxidants, as you consume the entire leaf.

Its popularity stems from its vibrant, Instagrammable color, versatile use in lattes and desserts, and reputation as a healthy, anti-inflammatory superfood.