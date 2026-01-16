Internet Approves Viral 'Strawberry Ganne Ka Juice': Netizens Say, 'Matcha, Your Opponent Is Here' - Video

Ganne ka ras in India, has always been more than just a drink. Found at bustling street corners, beaches and markets, this naturally sweet beverage is often the go-to refresher on a hot day. Many might agree to the childhood memories attached to a refreshing glass of 'Ganne ka juice.' Extracted fresh on the spot, it offers an instant energy boost and a taste that feels both energising and satisfying.

Apart from its flavour, sugarcane juice is valued for its nutritional profile. It contains iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium and antioxidants, which are known to support hydration, digestion and overall vitality when consumed fresh and hygienically prepared.

Strawberry meets sugarcane: A viral fusion

Now, this traditional drink has taken an unexpected turn. A video shared by food vlogger Rahul Thakur on Instagram showcases a street vendor creating a striking new version, strawberry-infused sugarcane juice. Instead of blending strawberries separately, the vendor cleverly places whole strawberries into the hollowed centre of a sugarcane stalk before feeding it into the juicing machine.

The result is a vibrant pink drink with visible strawberry bits, blending the earthy sweetness of sugarcane with a fruity tang. The video has already crossed 20.4 million views, proving that food experiments, when done right, can capture massive attention online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet reacts

Social media users were quick to share their opinions. Many praised the idea, saying the flavour combination sounded refreshing and innovative. Some compared it to popular café drinks, while others admitted they were skeptical at first but now wanted to try it. A few even suggested straining the juice for a smoother texture, showing how invested viewers became in perfecting the drink.

Comments

The overwhelming response highlights how street food innovation continues to evolve, blending global ingredients with local favourites.

Is strawberry sugarcane juice good for you?

Strawberries add vitamin C, antioxidants and a mild tartness to the drink, which may help balance sugarcane’s natural sweetness. When consumed occasionally and prepared in clean conditions, this fusion drink can be a refreshing alternative to artificial juices. However, since sugarcane juice is high in natural sugars, moderation is still key.