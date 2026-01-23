Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Jewel-Dripping Gold & White Saree: See Photos

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 23, 2026

When Disha Patani does fashion, you know it's going to be bold and unapologetic, and this time she stunned in a luminous saree look that’s impossible to ignore

The actress made headlines in an exquisite white sheer saree accented with fine gold embroidery, creating a fluid silhouette that looked delicate and statement-making

The classic six-yard by Monisha Jaising was dripping in intricate embellishments and crystal work tracing the waist and flowing through the pallu

Disha paired the bejewelled saree with an equally jaw-dropping blouse, which added to the opulence of the ensemble

The backless number was adorned with jewel-heavy embellishments, featuring pearls, silver sequins, emerald green and ruby red stones arranged like fine jewellery rather than fabric

Disha kept her jewellery subtle with just a pair of pearl-and-emerald drop earrings and stacked gold bracelets, letting the desi ensemble do the talking

The actress rounded off her glam with glowing skin, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a glossy nude lip, while hair styled in a loose, voluminous waves

