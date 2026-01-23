Border 2 Actor Ahan Shetty's Initials Are Inscribed On His Shoes; 'Bhairvav Singh Ka Beta' Has Got Good Taste!

By: Aanchal C | January 23, 2026

Border 2 was released today (January 23), with Ahaan Shetty stealing the spotlight as Lt Cdr M.S. Rawat

Beyond his acting, Ahaan had gradually made a mark in the couture world, showcasing one chic look after another

He often embraced old-money aesthetics, opting for sophisticated suits, blazers, and shirt-pant ensembles

He turned heads in a suave chocolate-brown three-piece suit with a sleek shirt, matching trousers, and a coordinating long blazer

He impressed once again in a similar black ensemble, this time featuring a classic short blazer

The actor looked dapper in a black velvet co-ord set, pairing a relaxed shirt with matching trousers

His footwear choices were just as polished, including a show-stopping pair of black shoes embroidered with his initials, “AS”

