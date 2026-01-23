'Holy Sh*t India, Let's Go': Yungblud Lands In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2026, Kisses & Dances With Fans At Airport - WATCH

Yungblud arrived in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2026 |

Mumbai got a full-blown punk-rock welcome this week, and Yungblud made sure his India debut began exactly the way fans imagined: loud, chaotic and full of heart. The English musician, known for blurring the lines between punk, pop and rebellion, arrived in the city and instantly transformed the airport into an impromptu fan fest, setting the tone for what promises to be a wild Lollapalooza weekend.

Yungblud makes a thrilling entry in Mumbai

Dominic Richard Harrison, better known as Yungblud, landed in Mumbai on Thursday, January 23, ahead of his first-ever performance in India at Lollapalooza 2026. Sharing a video of his arrival, the singer announced his excitement with the caption, "India I’m here. See you Saturday night. Our story begins."

He is scheduled to perform on Saturday, January 24, from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Check it out below:

The moment he stepped out of the airport, it was clear Yungblud wasn't prepared to keep things low-key. Visibly overwhelmed by the crowd waiting to greet him, he jumped, shouted and soaked in the love from fans. In the video titled "First time in India, Namaste", the punk rocker can be heard yelling, "This is fucking crazy. Holy shit, India, let’s go; we are here."

What followed felt less like an arrival and more like a celebration. Yungblud hugged fans tightly, kissed a few on the forehead and cheeks, signed T-shirts and even body parts and broke into spontaneous dancing near the parking area. His raw excitement and unfiltered energy only fuelled the frenzy, making fans even more impatient to see him take the stage.

About Lollapalooza India 2026

Back for its fourth edition, Lollapalooza India 2026 runs on January 24 and 25, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with gates opening at 1 pm and performances continuing till 10 pm each day. The festival is set to feature over 40 artists across four stages, promising more than 20 hours of live music.

Read Also AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai:...

This year’s line-up is stacked with global heavyweights like Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight and Mother Mother, alongside the much-anticipated Opium takeover featuring Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.

Indian talent also shines bright with acts such as Bloodywood, Ankur Tewari, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and rising names like MXRCI, Sen, Zoya and Gauley Bhai.

If Yungblud’s airport arrival is anything to go by, his Mumbai performance is set to be nothing short of explosive.