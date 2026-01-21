AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai: Punjabi Singer Says 'Thank You For Inspiring'

AP Dhillon with Linkin Park | Instagram

Lollapalooza fever has taken over Mumbai, and excitement reached new heights as Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon had his own fan moment meeting the iconic American rock band Linkin Park.

In a trio of stunning photos shared on Instagram, Dhillon is seen posing with Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda, Colin Brittain, Dave Phoenix Farrell, and Joe Hahn. Sharing the special moment with fans, he captioned the post, “Honoured to meet these legends, thank you for inspiring me 🎸."

Linkin Park set for historic India debut

The meeting comes at a massive moment for Indian music lovers, as Linkin Park are officially set to perform in India for the very first time. The iconic band will headline Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026, marking a long-awaited debut that fans have been dreaming about for years.

Linkin Park’s Mumbai performance is part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour, following the release of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero.

Formed in 1996, the band has shaped generations with its genre-blending sound, emotional lyrics and stadium-sized anthems. Their current lineup includes Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, ushering in a new chapter while staying rooted in the band’s legacy.

For Indian fans who grew up on tracks like Numb, In the End and Crawling, seeing Linkin Park live on home turf is nothing short of surreal, and AP Dhillon’s meet only adds to the pre-festival hype.

Lollapalooza India 2026: Everything you need to know

Returning for its fourth edition, Lollapalooza India 2026 promises to be bigger, louder and more stacked than ever. The two-day festival takes place on January 24 and 25, 2026, with performances at 2 pm and running till 10 pm daily. Expect over 40 artists, four stages and more than 20 hours of live music, transforming Mumbai into a global music playground.

The lineup is a genre-hopping dream. Alongside Linkin Park, the festival features global stars like Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight and Mother Mother. The much-hyped Opium takeover brings Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang for major India debuts.

Flying the flag for homegrown talent are acts like Bloodywood, Ankur Tewari, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and rising names including MXRCI, Sen, Zoya and Gauley Bhai.