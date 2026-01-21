 AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai: Punjabi Singer Says 'Thank You For Inspiring'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai: Punjabi Singer Says 'Thank You For Inspiring'

AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai: Punjabi Singer Says 'Thank You For Inspiring'

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon met legendary rock band Linkin Park ahead of their first-ever India performance at Lollapalooza 2026, calling them an inspiration. The band will headline the festival in Mumbai on January 25 as part of their From Zero World Tour. Lollapalooza India 2026 runs January 24–25 with over 40 global and Indian artists.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon with Linkin Park | Instagram

Lollapalooza fever has taken over Mumbai, and excitement reached new heights as Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon had his own fan moment meeting the iconic American rock band Linkin Park.

In a trio of stunning photos shared on Instagram, Dhillon is seen posing with Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda, Colin Brittain, Dave Phoenix Farrell, and Joe Hahn. Sharing the special moment with fans, he captioned the post, “Honoured to meet these legends, thank you for inspiring me 🎸."

Take a look:

Linkin Park set for historic India debut

FPJ Shorts
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The meeting comes at a massive moment for Indian music lovers, as Linkin Park are officially set to perform in India for the very first time. The iconic band will headline Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026, marking a long-awaited debut that fans have been dreaming about for years.

Linkin Park’s Mumbai performance is part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour, following the release of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero.

Read Also
Linkin Park To Perform In India For The First Time At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Know More
article-image

Formed in 1996, the band has shaped generations with its genre-blending sound, emotional lyrics and stadium-sized anthems. Their current lineup includes Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, ushering in a new chapter while staying rooted in the band’s legacy.

For Indian fans who grew up on tracks like Numb, In the End and Crawling, seeing Linkin Park live on home turf is nothing short of surreal, and AP Dhillon’s meet only adds to the pre-festival hype.

Read Also
Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists...
article-image

Lollapalooza India 2026: Everything you need to know

Returning for its fourth edition, Lollapalooza India 2026 promises to be bigger, louder and more stacked than ever. The two-day festival takes place on January 24 and 25, 2026, with performances at 2 pm and running till 10 pm daily. Expect over 40 artists, four stages and more than 20 hours of live music, transforming Mumbai into a global music playground.

The lineup is a genre-hopping dream. Alongside Linkin Park, the festival features global stars like Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight and Mother Mother. The much-hyped Opium takeover brings Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang for major India debuts.

Flying the flag for homegrown talent are acts like Bloodywood, Ankur Tewari, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and rising names including MXRCI, Sen, Zoya and Gauley Bhai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi
Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi
'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If...
'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If...
AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai:...
AP Dhillon Meets Linkin Park Ahead Of Their FIRST India Concert At Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai:...
Manali Winter Carnival: Know About The Four-Day Festival & Why It's Celebrated
Manali Winter Carnival: Know About The Four-Day Festival & Why It's Celebrated