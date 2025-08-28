Linkin Park To Perform In India For The First Time At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Know More

Instagram

Rock fans, it’s finally happening! Linkin Park is coming to India. Yes, you read that right. The legendary American band has confirmed their first-ever performance in the country, headlining Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026. The two-day festival, returning for its fourth edition in the city, was already creating buzz, and Linkin Park’s confirmation has only fuelled the excitement.

Linkin Park is coming to India for the first time!

For years, Indian fans have waited for the rock band to set foot on a local stage, and now the dream is real. The performance will be part of Linkin Park’s ongoing From Zero World Tour, which follows their 2024 comeback album From Zero.

The record not only marked a powerful return but also introduced fans to the band’s refreshed lineup with Emily Armstrong stepping in as co-lead vocalist, Colin Brittain on drums, and Alex Federer on guitar. They join founding members Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, and Joe Hahn, bringing together a blend of legacy and new energy for the stage.

Sharing his excitement about the long-awaited debut, Mike Shinoda stated, “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them."

Interestingly, the official confirmation wasn’t the first clue. Buzz began when a Bank of Baroda RuPay presale notification casually mentioned Linkin Park’s name. Soon after, Lollapalooza India’s Instagram leaned into the speculation with cryptic captions like “From zero to hundred” and “Come be a part of something,” both nods to the band’s 2024 album and lyrics, sending fans into a frenzy until the big reveal.

Lollapalooza India 2026: Date, tickets and more

Lollapalooza India has already established itself as one of the country’s biggest music spectacles. The fourth edition is set to take place on January 24–25 at Mumbai’s famous Mahalaxmi Racecourse with over 40 artists across four stages.

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 sold out in under 30 minutes after general sales went live at 12 pm on Thursday (August 28) via BookMyShow and lollaindia.com, with options ranging from general entry to exclusive VIP and Platinum passes that offer lounge access, priority pits, and shuttles.

Due to overwhelming demand, the next phase of sales will reopen on Friday (August 29) at 9:30 am.

Previous editions have hosted Imagine Dragons, Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and AP Dhillon, drawing massive crowds. While the full 2026 lineup is yet to be unveiled, Linkin Park’s confirmation has already set the internet buzzing.